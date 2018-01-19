MLK Day of Service canceled
January 19, 2018
Due to ongoing problems with water pressure in New Orleans, the Martin Luther King Day of Service, which was scheduled for tomorrow Jan. 20th, has been canceled.
The Sewerage & Water Board issued a boil water advisory for the east bank of Orleans and Jefferson parish on Thursday, Jan. 18, after pressure levels in the city’s water system began falling under the strains of frozen pipes. The advisory is in place for an unspecified period of time.
For students looking to get involved in other community service opportunities this semester, the Serve Fair has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 12 p.m to 2 p.m.
