MLK Day of Service canceled

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Due to ongoing problems with water pressure in New Orleans, the Martin Luther King Day of Service, which was scheduled for tomorrow Jan. 20th, has been canceled.

The Sewerage & Water Board issued a boil water advisory for the east bank of Orleans and Jefferson parish on Thursday, Jan. 18, after pressure levels in the city’s water system began falling under the strains of frozen pipes. The advisory is in place for an unspecified period of time.

For students looking to get involved in other community service opportunities this semester, the Serve Fair has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 12 p.m to 2 p.m.