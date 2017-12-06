Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Sneaux rescheduled to Dec. 14

Sidney Holmes
December 6, 2017
This year’s annual Sneaux event has been postponed until Dec. 14 due to inclement weather.

The event was previously scheduled for today at 6 p.m. in the horseshoe in front of Marquette Hall.

Sneaux is co-sponsored by the Department of Student Involvement and the Student Government Association. This year’s celebration would have been the 10th anniversary, according to student government director of programming Megan Bourg.

It includes a snow machine that pumps fake snow onto the lawn, hot chocolate and Sneaux shirts.

This is the second time that Sneaux has been canceled in the last four years.

The event will be on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the horseshoe.

