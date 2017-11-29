Sports briefs 12/1





Filed under Sports

Swim team makes a splash in Texas

Multiple Wolf Pack swimmers notched top times in the Tiger Invitational at Palo Alto College in Texas. Mass communication freshman Madeline Raue won the 200 m butterfly race with a time of 2:11.78, the second-fastest time in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Mass communication sophomore Paige Carter also got the second-fastest NAIA time in the 400 m individual medley with a time of 3:39.41. On the men’s side, Jack Jackson finished third in the 100 m butterfly race with a time of 51.04 seconds and economics sophomore Warren Massimini finished the 50 m freestyle race in 21.29 seconds.



Women’s basketball head coach scores 200th win

Following the Wolf Pack’s blowout win over the Southern University at New Orleans Knights 78-58 on Nov. 21, women’s basketball head coach Kellie Kennedy picked up her 200th victory as head coach of the team. In her tenth season with them, Kennedy became the first basketball coach in Loyola history to reach 200 wins. Kennedy has led the Wolf Pack to a 5-3 start on the season, and the team will travel to Mississippi this weekend to face off against William Carey College and Blue Mountain College on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, respectively.

