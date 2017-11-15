Watch: Holy Name of Jesus school celebrates annual ‘Gator Fest’

With its red brick buildings, Holy Name of Jesus school looks like it could be a part of its larger neighbor next door. But there was no mistaking the school for having its own campus this weekend as it hosted its annual “Gator Fest.”

Hundreds came out for the three-day festival for the chance to get food from vendors like McClure’s Barbecue, go on rides or listen to one of the six bands that performed from Friday to Monday.

Add that to afternoon temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies and organizers said the weekend made for excellent turnout.

“We had a great crowd on Friday night. Saturday we were steady all day,” said Jessica Dwyer, school principal.

Dwyer said this annual festival is one of the highlights of the year at Holy Name of Jesus, which made having a successful event this year even more special.

“It just embodies what we are, which is one big happy family and community. So much of what Holy Name is is a community,” she said. “It just helps to grow our culture even more and gives everybody the opportunity to have fun together and just celebrate who we are as Holy Name of Jesus gators.”

One of this year’s attendees was Julie Couret, who also helped organize the festival. Couret said that the weather for this year’s festival was some of the best she has ever seen.

“It’s been fantastic,” Couret said. “We have had a lot of families come through, which is what you want to see, because this is for the community. This is not just for the Holy Name experience.”

One part of the community she mentioned was Loyola, with Couret saying the festival would not even be possible without a strong relationship between the schools.

“Holy Name of Jesus has a great partnership with Loyola University and has for years,” she said. “We utilize the Mercy parking lot for some of our most popular rides. Loyola partners with us even just to close off street access and it’s a really great walkover activity for all the Loyola students.”