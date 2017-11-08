New Orleans to elect new mayor on Nov. 18

Close LaToya Cantrell (center) speaks at a forum in Nunemaker Auditorium on Sept. 19, 2017. She was joined by fellow runoff candidate Desiree Charbonnet (right) and third place finisher Michael Bagneris (left). Photo credit: Nick Reimann LaToya Cantrell (center) speaks at a forum in Nunemaker Auditorium on Sept. 19, 2017. She was joined by fellow runoff candidate Desiree Charbonnet (right) and third place finisher Michael Bagneris (left). Photo credit: Nick Reimann





Polls open at 7 a.m. next Saturday (Nov. 18) for New Orleans voters to decide who will lead their city for the next four years. One thing is for sure – that next leader will be a woman.

The two vying for the spot are former judge Desiree Charbonnet and City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, as they finished as the top two candidates in the Oct. 14 primary. Cantrell lead with 39 percent of the vote while Charbonnet pulled in 30 percent. With no candidate reaching the 50 percent threshold to win outright, Cantrell and Charbonnet advanced to Saturday’s runoff.

Cantrell has since received endorsements from Michael Bagneris and Troy Henry, who finished third and fourth in the primary, respectively.

She also leads in the only public poll released since the primary, with 44 percent responding that they would vote for her. Charbonnet gathered 26 percent. The other 30 percent remain undecided.

The winner will become New Orleans’ 62nd mayor, succeeding Mitch Landrieu, who was first elected in 2010. Both Cantrell and Charbonnet are Democrats.

On the ballot statewide is the treasurer’s race, where Democrat Derrick Edwards faces former state representative Republican John Schroder.

Edwards finished first in the primary with 31 percent of the vote. Schroder, who finished with 24 percent, narrowly beat out two other Republican candidates – Angele Davis and Neil Riser – who finished with 22 percent and 18 percent of the vote.

Polls close on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.