Sports briefs 11/10

Basketball teams bounce back

Following the blowout losses at the hands of the Tulane Green Wave in the Battle of Freret on Nov. 2, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams bounced back and won their following games over the weekend. The women’s basketball team defeated Huston-Tillotson University 88-69 in The Den, while the men’s team beat Southern University at New Orleans 90-83 at home. The women’s team will face off against Paul Quinn College on Saturday (Nov. 11) in The Den, while the men’s team travels to Alexandria to face off against LSU-Alexandria on Wednesday (Nov. 15).



Volleyball prepares for SSAC championships

After concluding its season with a shutout win against Dillard University on Nov. 4, the volleyball team traveled to Montgomery, Alabama, on Thursday (Nov. 9) to compete against Martin Methodist College, William Carey College and Middle Georgia State University in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship. The championships conclude on Friday.



Cross-country freshmen shine in SSAC championships

The Wolf Pack cross country team competed in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championships in Choctaw Tails, Mississippi. Environmental freshman Walter Ramsey and global sociology freshman Sasha Solano-McDaniel finished seventh and third respectively overall in their races, both ranking high enough to qualify for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championships. Solano-McDaniel and Ramsey will now prepare to represent Loyola at the NAIA Championships in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 18.