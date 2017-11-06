Gallery: Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecues for charity
Students came out to support the Barbecue for Charity event hosted by the Loyola Asian Student Organization Thursday, Nov. 2. promoting the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown
