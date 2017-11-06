Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Gallery: Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecues for charity

Students+came+out+to+support+the+Barbecue+for+Charity+event+hosted+by+the+Loyola+Asian+Student+Organization+Thursday%2C+Nov.+2.+promoting+the+Nov.+11+auction+at+McAllister+Hall+on+Tulane%27s+Campus.+All+proceeds+will+go+to+the+Pacific+Links+foundation+to+fight+human+trafficking+and+support+sustainable+development+in+Vietnam.+Photo+by+Barbara+Brown.+Photo+credit%3A+Barbara+Brown
Students came out to support the Barbecue for Charity event hosted by the Loyola Asian Student Organization Thursday, Nov. 2. promoting the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Students came out to support the Barbecue for Charity event hosted by the Loyola Asian Student Organization Thursday, Nov. 2. promoting the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Students came out to support the Barbecue for Charity event hosted by the Loyola Asian Student Organization Thursday, Nov. 2. promoting the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Barbara Brown
November 6, 2017
Filed under News, Photography, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 15 Photos

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Gallery: Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecues for charity