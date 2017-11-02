Loyola swim team takes advantage of home meet
In the swim teams’ lone home meet of this season, both Wolf Pack teams faced off against Southwestern University and Birmingham-Southern College in their tri-meet last Saturday.
The women’s team, ranked the number six in-conference team of the Southern States Athletics Conference, blew out both schools in the tri-meet, winning 13 overall events and defeating Southwestern 204-98 and Birmingham-Southern 208-102.
Mass communication sophomore Paige Carter also narrowly missed out on beating her personal and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics record time by less than a second in the 500 freestyle with 5:14.58.
Carter then joined environmental biology senior Carolyn Ives, music industry junior Elizabeth Skinner, and management sophomore Cameryn Simon to close out their tri-meet by winning the 400 free relay in 3:44.0, a new season best for the squad.
The eighth-ranked men’s team split their matches, finishing 1-1 overall for the meet. The team defeated Southwestern 172-127, but lost to Birmingham-Southern 159-142. This is the men’s team’s first victory of the season.
For the men’s team, economics sophomore Warren Massimino led the pack, as he won a combined total of five victories for the tri-meet. Massimino went on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.26, the best individual time set by a Wolf Pack swimmer this year.
Next up for the Wolf Pack swimmers is a road trip to Palo Alto College in San Antonio as they compete in the three-day Tiger Invitational on Nov. 18, which will be their last meet of this semester.
