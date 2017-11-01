Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

Will Ingram
November 1, 2017
Filed under Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Wolf Pack volleyball team went head-to-head against the Xavier University Golden Nuggets in the Den on Oct. 31. The match lasted four sets, and the Wolf Pack fell to the Golden Nuggets with a final score of 3-1.

The Wolf Pack came out slow in the first set falling early 0-5. Coach Zabal called a timeout, and then Loyola brought the set close to even with a score 12-14. After that the Golden Nuggets took control and ended up winning the set 25-16.

The second set played out better for the Wolf Pack. The Pack came out strong and tied the match by winning the set 25-19. As the Wolf Pack tried to gain control, Xavier University took the momentum back and never lost it in the third or fourth sets. The Golden Nuggets won the third set 25-18 and then the fourth set 25-13.

Coach Zabal said the problem with tonight was, “Xavier has a faster offense than we are used to in our conference, and we were slow to the block.”

The Wolf Pack have two more home games this season, both on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Wolf Pack will take on William Carey University and Dillard University. With the loss the Pack moves to 14-17 on the season.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Sports

    Volleyball team finds its groove after slow start

  • Volleyball

    Wolf pack continue struggles in the Den

  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Volleyball

    Loyola volleyball team falls to Mobile

  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Volleyball

    Volleyball team pushes win streak to 4 in The Den

  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Volleyball

    Loyola’s Volleyball Team Takes Down Talladega College

  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Sports

    Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Sports

    Volleyball team prepares for new season under new coach

  • Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack

    Sports

    Volleyball team is already looking ahead to 2017

  • Sports

    Volleyball season comes to a close

  • Sports

    Wolf Pack volleyball finish regular season

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Golden Nuggets were no Treat for the Pack