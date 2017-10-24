City mourns fallen police officer

Brittiny McNeil holds the hat and flag of her late husband New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil while she is comforted by her daughter Camille McNeil, 2, left, next to her other daughter, Maisie McNeil, 5, bottom right, and McNeil's mother Kimberly McNeil, top right, and his grandmother Alvena McNeil at Mount Olivet Cemetery during his funeral in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison, left, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu, second left, stand with hands over their hearts. McNeil, 29, was shot and killed Oct. 13 during a routine patrol. (Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP) Photo credit: Associated Press





A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed in the early morning of Oct. 13 during a shootout in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison during a press conference, four officers were on their regular patrol in the New Orleans Police Department Seventh District when officers “saw something that aroused their suspicion.” Upon stopping and exiting their vehicles, gunshots suddenly erupted, several of which struck one of the officers.

Police were able to return fire and injure the shooter, who, after a brief standoff, surrendered and was arrested. The injured officer was transported to University Medical Center where he was declared dead.

NOPD has identified the fallen officer as Marcus McNeil, 29, a two-year veteran of the force. McNeil had been assigned to the Seventh District for most of his tenure with NOPD. The Seventh District is home to almost a fourth of the 126 homicides so far in 2017.

NOPD quickly took to Twitter to express the profound heartbreak of the situation.

“We have lost one of our brothers. NOPD grieves this morning,” the tweet read.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu followed suit with a tweet of his own during a press conference at University Medical Center early that morning.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we share that a 7th Dist. Ofc. was killed in the line of duty. Our prayers are w/ family & NOPD,” Landrieu said.

Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.), who is still recovering from a gunshot wound of his own, also expressed his condolences via Twitter.

“Our whole community mourns the tragic loss of Officer McNeil and we are praying for his loved ones,” Scalise said.

McNeil was the first officer shot to death in two years. Officer Daryle Holloway was shot and killed in the summer of 2015 when alleged killer Travis Boyes attempted to flee custody. Boyes’ trial was set for Oct. 18 of this year, but the case changed course when he was declared incompetent after smearing feces on his face during jury selection.