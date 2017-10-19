Upcoming Events 10/20-10/27





10/24 Mickey Hayes and Brain Child at Gasa Gasa



Description: Halloween special concert featuring Mickey Hayes and Brain Child, Tibetan Peace Pie and Wes Ragland.

Location: Gasa Gasa at 8 p.m.

Price: $5

10/24 Salsa Night

Description: Students will be able to learn the basics of salsa dancing at this event. Hispanic Music Appreciation and Organization of Latin American Students are hosting the event.

Location: St. Charles Room at 6 to 8 p.m

Price: Free

10/25 Take Back the Night



Description: Take Back the Night is a rally and march that calls for the end to gender-based violence.

Location: Marquette Hall. 5:45-9 p.m.

Price: Free