Upcoming Events 10/20-10/27
October 19, 2017
Filed under Life & Times
10/24 Mickey Hayes and Brain Child at Gasa Gasa
Description: Halloween special concert featuring Mickey Hayes and Brain Child, Tibetan Peace Pie and Wes Ragland.
Location: Gasa Gasa at 8 p.m.
Price: $5
10/24 Salsa Night
Description: Students will be able to learn the basics of salsa dancing at this event. Hispanic Music Appreciation and Organization of Latin American Students are hosting the event.
Location: St. Charles Room at 6 to 8 p.m
Price: Free
10/25 Take Back the Night
Description: Take Back the Night is a rally and march that calls for the end to gender-based violence.
Location: Marquette Hall. 5:45-9 p.m.
Price: Free
