Loyola hopes to boost transfer numbers with transfer open houses

Filed under News

In a first for Loyola, the university will host an open house focused on transfer students. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14.

In order to accommodate transfer students, Loyola plans to host more open houses focused on the unique needs and requests of transfers throughout the year.

“As a transfer student it’s not like as a high school senior where you know in April you have to make this decision. For transfer students it can happen any time of the year,” said Michael Decker, Senior Associate Director and Western Regional Representative.

Loyola has actively been looking to recruit transfer students, and recently hired Gloria Cosenza, a counselor whose job is to focus exclusively on transfer students nationwide.

“That’s kind of what Gloria is going to be, that bridge to help students find their way to us,” Decker said.

The admissions office has created a list of feeder community colleges to visit and recruit students from multiple times throughout the year.

Blane Mader, a philosophy senior who transferred to Loyola two years ago said Loyola made the transfer process easy.

“I filled out the application, talked to some people on the phone, next thing you know, I got accepted. Super easy, they accepted all my credits,” Mader said.

The open house starts in the morning and will end early in the afternoon. It consists of a welcoming session, brunch, and the opportunity for prospective students to talk with professors, students and organizations on campus.

The purpose of the transfer open house is to help potential students feel more comfortable and learn what the university offers before meeting one on one with an admissions counselor.

Benjamin Weil, music industry senior, was originally nervous about transferring schools. But he says in the end, he was convinced Loyola would be the right place for him.

“I researched where my favorite rapper graduated from and decided I couldn’t go to that place, so I didn’t apply to Loyola the first time. But then for the second time, I thought, ‘well considering that if the program is that good, maybe I should try it,’” Weil said.

Weil didn’t attend any open house prior to making his decision, but recommends others do if given the opportunity.

“I was already sold, so I would have been just over the top,” Weil said.

Weil will be playing his part as student government president at the upcoming open house, where he will be tabling for SGA.

“Being a transfer student is such a great experience, it took time but it’s great,” Weil said.

“I felt super plugged in from day one, it’s easy to get involved, ” Mader added.