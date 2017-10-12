Happy Hour Highlights

Filed under The Wolf

Wayfare (Our Favorite Happy Hour)

Wayfare on Freret St. is the perfect spot to hit when you’re looking to spend an afternoon in the most glorious way. Its location is within walking distance of campus, and every food item on their bar fare list is a foodie’s dream. If you go during happy hour, you can have a delicious meal and drink for less than $10 if you order right.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Half-off all drinks and bar fare

Highly recommended: the nachos, calamari, brussel sprouts and mac and cheese

La Casita

This Oak Street taqueria is made for a college student’s budget. The place has a ton of outdoor seating to enjoy on nice days, and getting a margarita pitcher and a couple of tacos is an easy and relatively inexpensive way to spend the afternoon. The service can take a while if they’re busy, so make sure you aren’t in a hurry and you’re ready to settle in and enjoy.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$2.50 simple tacos, $4 margaritas, $5 sangria, $5 mojito and $2 Rolling Rock, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra

Highly recommend: the simple tacos

The Columns Hotel

The Columns is a huge, old house turned bar and hotel, and it is a pretty classy feeling establishment. The bar is located in the back of the first floor, but patrons can also enjoy their drinks on the front porch, which is positioned right on St. Charles. This happy hour is perfect if you want an excuse to dress up, drink and watch the street car go by.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$3 well drinks, $5 well martinis, $2 off wine, $1 off beer and $2 off L.A. Sunrises, French 75s, Sazeracs and Pimm’s Cups

Highly recommend: The well drinks (because they’re a steal) and the Pimm’s Cup

Tip: download the MySquad app for food and drink deals for groups

Superior Seafood

Some days, you just need oysters, and Superior always has them. This is another bar right on St. Charles that you can dress up for, if you feel so inclined. There is nothing that can beat getting one of their many house wines with half a dozen oysters, all for under $10. It can be pretty crowded and noisy, though, so make sure you aren’t looking to have a quiet happy hour if you come here.

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

50-cent oysters, $3 beer and house wine, ½ house bottles and it usually comes to about $9, 2 for 1 frozen drinks

Highly recommend: the oysters and house wine (one bottle is 4 glasses)

Lüke

This John Besh restaurant makes incredible French and German style meals that are usually pretty spendy, and though their oysters are more expensive than those at Superior Seafood, the drinks and atmosphere make up for it. It’s a snazzy place, with some snazzy drinks and it’s sure to be a nice time.