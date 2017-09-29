The Maroon Minute for September 29, 2017
September 29, 2017
In today’s Maroon Minute, Erin Snodgrass reports on the proposed changes to Loyola’s academic schedule, Loyola’s swim team, study abroad, and the theatre arts department’s first show of the season. We also spoke with Loyola’s Fr. Ed Vassek about heretical accusations being made against the Pope.
