New York Voices come to Loyola

This Saturday, Grammy Award-winning jazz vocal group New York Voices will perform as part of the “Loyola Presents“ series.

“Loyola Presents” is a performing arts series that features both student and faculty events as well as artists including Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Sir James Galway, and more.

“Located in the birthplace of jazz, Loyola University New Orleans is pleased to bring New York Voices to New Orleans audiences and to allow our students the opportunity to experience and learn from their incredible performance,” Kern Maass, dean of Loyola’s College of Music and Fine Arts, said.

The lead singer of the group, Kim Nazarian, has sung around the world. Nazarian recently released her debut solo album “Some Morning“.

“We hope to bring a spark of inspiration for future jazz musicians, and an evening of honest and authentic music to our audience. It’s always nice when they understand a big more after our performance,” Nazarian said.

New York Voices have played together for almost 30 years. The group has played with jazz, Brazilian, R & B, classical, and pop.

“Our advice is always do what you love,” she said. “If you can work with passion, you are a lucky person. Be happy in this life, make good decisions – and work with people you like!”

New York Voices perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29th in Louis J. Roussel Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at presents.loyno.edu by emailing [email protected] or by calling the box office at (504) 865-2074.