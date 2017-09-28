Ghost in the Oaks sells out

Ghosts in the Oaks, a fundraising event hosted by Friends of City Park, has sold out faster than usual this year.

This “non-scary” Halloween benefit will have a range of activities, primarily geared toward children. Some of those include arts and crafts, musical entertainment, airbrush face painting and unlimited rides in the Carousel Gardens.

Those attending are welcomed to dress up in costume.

“The best part is seeing the kids and their parents each night dressed in their costumes and ready to have fun,” Jennifer Montgomery, a spokeswoman for Friends of City Park, said.

The organization formed in 1979, while Ghost in the Oaks started in 1995. Over the past 22 years, the celebration has grown from a one-day event to a three-day celebration.

Aliyah Franklin, English writing junior, said she is disappointed that she won’t be able to attend this year since tickets have already sold out, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Franklin was planning on taking her seven-year old cousin, Mackenzie, to the family-oriented Halloween celebration.

“I thought Ghost in the Oaks would have been great because it’s catered to kids. Mackenzie will be disappointed, but I will have to take her to a Halloween party,” Franklin said.

While there are no more guest tickets, there are still opportunities to get in on the event, as volunteer positions remain available.

Those positions include setting up arts and crafts and working with children. The only volunteer requirement is being over the age of 16.

“Next year I’ll definitely have to prepare more. I might consider volunteering, but only if I get to scare some of the kids,” Franklin said.

Tickets originally ranged from $12-20 and each night has a maximum of 2,200 people. Over its three-day celebration, Ghost in the Oaks will have a total of 6,600 guests. Although the event is not for another month, organizers decided to pull the plug on further ticket sales.

“If we sell any more, then the lines for the rides and activities will get too long and guests might not have a very enjoyable experience,” Montgomery said.

Proceeds will be donated towards improvements for the Carousel Gardens and Storyland.