Wolf Pack pushes win streak to 4 in The Den

Volleyball

The women’s Volleyball team took care of business in The Den against Tougaloo College on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The Wolf Pack outlasted the Tougaloo Bulldogs in four sets.

The team came out strong in the first set, winning by a score of 25-15, but the Wolf Pack gave a set back to the Bulldogs in the second set, as the Bulldogs prevailed in a close set winning by two points, but the Wolf Pack came ready to play after the intermission. Loyola won the next two sets both by a score of 25-17.

Head coach Jesse Zabel was very confident after the game, as she said that she had hoped the team could keep the winning streak alive in The Den. According to Zabel, the girls came out hot in the first set and let their guard down in the second, but after talking it over, the team came out with the same passion as in the first set.

Allison Hartmann, a sophomore psychology major, and Adeline Obioha, a freshman, were stand out performers in the match, as both finished with ten kills. Another player that had stood out on the court tonight was Beatriz Agosto, a sophomore psychology major. Agosto had two kills back-to-back early in the match and four overall.

With the win tonight, the Wolf Pack moves to 9-7 overall on the year.