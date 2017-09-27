Residential life adds new spin with Wolf Pack Weekend

The Orleans Room plays host to the Jazz Brunch on Sunday of Family Weekend in 2015. This year, Residential Life is inviting alumni, as well as families. Photo credit: Courtesy of Department of Student Involvement





Every year, Loyola hosts Family Weekend, but this year, plans are a little bit different. Instead of just inviting current students’ family members, Loyola is extending an invitation to all alumni, and changing the name from Family Weekend to Wolf Pack Weekend: Welcome Back to the Pack!

This weekend begins on Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. According to Amy Boyle, director of Residential Life, Loyola is expecting about 350 guests, which is about the same number as last year’s event brought in.

“With the recent natural disasters, we have heard from a few families that they will not be able to make the weekend this year, and so I do not think we will see a significant increase in registrations,” Boyle said.

In an email sent out to students on Monday, she reminded those affected by the recent hurricanes that the Loyola community is here to support them, and students should not hesitate to reach out to university staff and faculty.

For those that will attend, the weekend will offer various activities for families and alumni to participate in. On Friday, there is class shadowing as well as an open house at the Student Success Center, and a Study Abroad Fair. The weekend will also integrate alumni members in the festivities in an alumni panel titled “From Wolf Pup to Pack Leader.”

On Saturday, the university is offering guests a variety of specialized tours throughout New Orleans. From historic bus tours to eating pralines, the tours begin in the morning, followed by faculty-led seminars in the afternoon.

“Our welcome reception and city tours are very popular. New this year is a career panel of alum who will discuss their Loyola degree and how it shaped their career,” Boyle said. “This year we are also bringing back the living community lunch, which encouraged relationship building among campus residents and commuter students.”

Sunday morning will feature one of the most popular events: the Jazz Brunch. The meal features a classic New Orleans menu as well as live jazz music in the Orleans Room.

Charlotte Coughlin, design sophomore, had her parents and sister come visit for Family Weekend last year. Her mother, Deirdre Coughlin, was appreciative of the valuable opportunities the event allowed she and her family to experience.

“Our family’s favorite part of Family Weekend was spending time with Charlotte in her new surroundings and learning more about Loyola with her. We enjoyed the lunch, Sunday mass, brunch and meeting other classmates and parents. We also loved exploring New Orleans, going to a music festival, walking around Audubon Park, dining out and having sno-balls.”

A full schedule of events for the weekend can be found on Loyola’s website.