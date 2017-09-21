Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans’ East Bank
A boil water advisory that had been in place for the entire New Orleans East Bank for just over 24 hours has been lifted, according to a campus-wide email from Loyola’s Office of Emergency Management.
The email stated: “The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the East bank of Orleans Parish. Bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area remains safe to drink and can be used for personal needs. After a boil water advisory, please consider running cold water through your faucets for at least 5 minutes.”
Messages telling students not to drink from water fountains on Wednesday have been or will be removed.
