Upcoming Events 9/22-9/29

9/15-10/1 “Once On This Island”

Description: A one-act musical following Ti Moune, a peasant girl, who falls in with a richer man on the other side of the island. The gods make a bet to see whether love or death is stronger.

Location: Le Petit Theatre Du Vieux Carre on St. Peter Street at 7:30 p.m., 3 p.m. for matinees

Price: $15 students, $35-50 general admission

9/22-10/7 Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play

Description: “Mr. Burns” begins in the very near future, after an unspecified apocalyptic event has devastated the country. Without electric power, survivors huddle fireside, recalling their favorite episodes of “The Simpsons.”

Location: Art Klub, 1941 Arts Street, at 8 p.m.

Price: $18 for General Admission, $15 for students, teachers, artists and seniors

9/23 Loyola Meets the Met: Opera Gala with Greer Grimsley

Description: Greer Grimsley, Luretta Bybee, Brenda Harris, Melanie Helton and Tyler Smith perform a selection of opera classics, accompanied by Keith Chambers and Carol Rausch.

Location: Roussel Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $20-30

9/25 Faculty Woodwind Quintet Concert

Description: A concert by the Loyola Faculty Woodwind Quintent

Location: Roussel Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Price: Free and open to public.

9/27 Design Forum: Kern Maass

Description: Kern Maass, dean of the College of Music and Fine Arts, founded his own furniture design business in 2001, which led to exhibition of his work both nationally and internationally. This talk is part of the Loyola Design Department’s weekly forum lecture series.

Location: Nunemaker Auditorium at 5 p.m.

Price: Free and open to public.