Cross Country Team Steadily Improves in LSU Meet

Close





Filed under Cross Country

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Wolf Pack headed to Baton Rouge this weekend to compete at the LSU Cross Country Festival, hosted by Louisiana State University, finishing 7th out of 10. The race, a 5k for the girls and a 6k for the boys, took place at Highland Road Park and included 10 universities from across the state.

Sasha Solano-McDaniel, sociology freshmen, set a new personal record with a time of 20:08, finishing first out of the Wolf Pack Women’s Team.

“I’m still looking to break 20:00. Next week for sure.” Solano-McDaniel said when asked how she felt about her performance.

Freshmen standout and environmental studies major Walt Ramsey once again finished first for Loyola with a time of 18:47, securing 23rd place out of 61 competitors.

“I was excited to race against a big competition. I think the team looked good, they started to pack together more. Guys like Hank Hendrix really stepped up and had a good performance today.” said Ramsey.

Hendrix, a music education sophomore, also achieved a personal record with a time of 20:15.

Brian Davis, accounting and finance junior, finished with a time of 19:19 securing himself the second finishing spot for the Wolf Pack.

“I felt really confident going into the race,” Davis said. “Cross Country is really a mental game and it is more so who has the stronger mindset going into the race. Just pushing through is always the key. The last 1k was kind of difficult, that’s when everyone starts pushing you around and whatnot, but you have to stay tough and fight back because if you don’t then they’re just gonna knock you all the way to the back.”

Head Coach Nick Dodson was once again impressed by the team’s performance and continued growth throughout the season.

“We were very aggressive from the start, which is good. Much better than we were last week,” said Dodson. “I’m really happy with Sasha, she had a PR today which is huge. On the guys side, Walt was unbelievable once again, really led the way for us. And Brian Davis, goodness gracious. Last week he had a little bit of an injury and he really responded well this week. I thought they did really really well as a whole. Our ultimate goal is to win a conference championship and in order for that to happen we gotta learn how to pack-run correctly.”

The team has a week off from meets but will continue with the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational in Oxford Alabama on September 30th.