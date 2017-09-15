Favorite New Orleans Venues

I would never have imagined that some of my favorite memories of this city would be so closely linked to the buildings they happened in, but I can picture these spaces in my head and the energy pulsing through an audience crowd as musicians made the roofs shake for hours on end. Clubs like Tipitina’s and Maple Leaf Bar have quite literally made a name for themselves on hosting some of the greatest artists of all time in their vibrant spaces. Here’s a guide to some of our staff’s favorite places to see live music.

The Willow





8200 Willow St., New Orleans, LA 70118

18+



Formerly known as Jimmy’s, many Loyola and Tulane bands can be seen playing in frequent rotation at The Willow. The open space, low stage and friendly student and alum bar staff has made this a favorite haunt for students.

Maple Leaf Bar

8316 Oak St., New Orleans, LA 70118

21+



I honestly don’t think I’ve ever heard funky New Orleans music stop playing at The Maple Leaf. The venerable Uptown joint hosts legends George Porter Jr. and Rebirth Brass Band every week under it’s tin roof. It’s a fantastic introduction to the local bombastic fun.

Gasa Gasa

4920 Freret St., New Orleans, LA 70115

21+



This small venue a stone’s throw away from Loyola’s campus down Freret Street features some really diverse indie rock and electronic music primarily. Eclectic bands you would never expect to see fall on their chalkboard calendar from Brazilian psychedelic music to black metal.

Republic NOLA





828 S Peters St., New Orleans, LA 70130



18+



Ravers unite! This club and it’s promoters Winter Circle Productions have made a haven for headbangers and electronic dance music fans with some of the most remarkable names in the genre featured at this dark space in the Warehouse district.

Tipitina’s





501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115

18+



Probably our favorite place to see music on this list, the venerated yellow venue founded in 1977 is legendary for it’s long storied Cajun dance nights and Professor Longhair shows. Today, local greats like Galactic and Naughty Professor are met with excited audiences here. Never miss a Tipitina’s show.

Howlin’ Wolf

907 S Peters St., New Orleans, LA 70130

18+

Another Warehouse venue, Howlin’ Wolf’s beautiful mahogany bar and immense space has boasted a remarkable music calendar every year packed to the brim with supergroups, Mardi Gras afterparties, offbeat art shows (Pancakes and Booze!) and much more.