Upcoming Events 9/9-9/21

Filed under Life & Times

9/9 – The New Orleans Pancake and Booze Show

Description: Art show featuring over 50 artists, live body painting, live DJ sets, live art and a free pancake bar.

Price: $7 (early bird general admission), $10 (doors)

Location: Howlin’ Wolf, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

9/10 – And the Echo and Nebula Rosa Concert

Description: Oxford, Mississippi synth-poppers And The Echo with Nebula Rosa. (18+).

Price: $7

Location: Gasa Gasa, 8 p.m. (doors) 9p.m. (start of show)

9/16 – 9/17 – National Hispanic Celebration

Description: A celebration of the Hispanic community and its diversity. Event has soccer, dances and more.

Price: Free

Location: Annunciation Park at 1500 Annunciation St., from 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.