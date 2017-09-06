Upcoming Events 9/9-9/21
September 6, 2017
9/9 – The New Orleans Pancake and Booze Show
Description: Art show featuring over 50 artists, live body painting, live DJ sets, live art and a free pancake bar.
Price: $7 (early bird general admission), $10 (doors)
Location: Howlin’ Wolf, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
9/10 – And the Echo and Nebula Rosa Concert
Description: Oxford, Mississippi synth-poppers And The Echo with Nebula Rosa. (18+).
Price: $7
Location: Gasa Gasa, 8 p.m. (doors) 9p.m. (start of show)
9/16 – 9/17 – National Hispanic Celebration
Description: A celebration of the Hispanic community and its diversity. Event has soccer, dances and more.
Price: Free
Location: Annunciation Park at 1500 Annunciation St., from 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.
