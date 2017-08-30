Upcoming Events 9/1-9/7
August 30, 2017
Filed under Life & Times
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
9/1 – Southern Decadence Begins
Description: The French Quarter becomes a beacon for LGBT activities in the south on Labor Day weekend with dozens of clubs, bars and hotels participating in parades, contests, dance parties, street parties and more for six days of celebrating pride.
Price: Varies
Location: French Quarter and Downtown
9/3 – Southern Decadence Parade
Description: A walking parade celebrating LGBT pride.
Price: Free
Location: The parade starts near Decatur and Barracks Streets at 2 p.m. and ends near Bourbon and Dumaine Streets.
9/5 — 2017 Internship and Part-Time Job Fair
Description: Recruiters from over 60 agencies will be present to speak about job and internship opportunities with their organizations.
Price: Free
Location: St. Charles Room
9/5 — Spectrum Back to School Party
Description: Local queer bands perform for this school year kick off party at The Willow. Queer artists will be selling products at the event (18+).
Price: Free
Location: The Willow
9/7 — Metro Station Concert
Description: Metro Station makes a stop at The Willow for their 10th anniversary tour (18+).
Price: $12-18
Location: The Willow
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.