Upcoming Events 9/1-9/7





Life & Times

9/1 – Southern Decadence Begins

Description: The French Quarter becomes a beacon for LGBT activities in the south on Labor Day weekend with dozens of clubs, bars and hotels participating in parades, contests, dance parties, street parties and more for six days of celebrating pride.

Price: Varies

Location: French Quarter and Downtown





9/3 – Southern Decadence Parade

Description: A walking parade celebrating LGBT pride.



Price: Free

Location: The parade starts near Decatur and Barracks Streets at 2 p.m. and ends near Bourbon and Dumaine Streets.





9/5 — 2017 Internship and Part-Time Job Fair

Description: Recruiters from over 60 agencies will be present to speak about job and internship opportunities with their organizations.



Price: Free

Location: St. Charles Room





9/5 — Spectrum Back to School Party

Description: Local queer bands perform for this school year kick off party at The Willow. Queer artists will be selling products at the event (18+).

Price: Free

Location: The Willow





9/7 — Metro Station Concert

Description: Metro Station makes a stop at The Willow for their 10th anniversary tour (18+).



Price: $12-18

Location: The Willow