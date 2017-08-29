Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season
August 29, 2017
Though their first home game of the season was played at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse, the Wolf Pack were not phased as they defeated the Alcorn State Lady Braves 3-1.
Loyola did fall behind early, dropping the first set 25-21, but managed to keep their composure and hold on to an early lead in the second set to knot the match 1-1.
The Wolf Pack then held onto their momentum through the next two sets and won the match 3-1.
“I was really proud of the way we fought through the first set,” said Jesse Zabal, head coach.
This victory moves the Wolf Pack to a 3-2 record overall as they look to their next match against Southern University on Aug. 29.
