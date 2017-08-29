Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

Photo+credit%3A+Jc+Canicosa
Photo credit: Jc Canicosa

Photo credit: Jc Canicosa

Photo credit: Jc Canicosa

Jc Canicosa
August 29, 2017
Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Though their first home game of the season was played at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse, the Wolf Pack were not phased as they defeated the Alcorn State Lady Braves 3-1.

Loyola did fall behind early, dropping the first set 25-21, but managed to keep their composure and hold on to an early lead in the second set to knot the match 1-1.

The Wolf Pack then held onto their momentum through the next two sets and won the match 3-1.

“I was really proud of the way we fought through the first set,” said Jesse Zabal, head coach.

This victory moves the Wolf Pack to a 3-2 record overall as they look to their next match against Southern University on Aug. 29.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Sports

    Sports briefs 8/25

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Sports

    Preseason poll ranks Loyola men’s cross country team No. 5 in conference

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Basketball

    Former Loyola basketball star goes pro, heads to Canadian league

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team hires Travis Ponton as new assistant coach

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Sports

    Volleyball team prepares for new season under new coach

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Sports

    Sports complex undergoes series of renovations

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Golf

    Daria Delfino keeps the Wolf Pack on par with the rest

  • Life & Times

    Tulane defensive end takes ballet lessons

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Baseball

    Baseball loses in the final match of the regular season

  • Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season

    Rugby

    Rugby team brings home the Father Engh Bowl at the Jesuit Cup

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season