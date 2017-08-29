Loyola website undergoes major changes





The Loyola website underwent a major redesign over the summer, and while the university is glad to have a more modern look, some students said that finding the resources they need has become more difficult.

Eric Schmidt, web developer for Loyola, said the current website is an interim solution while the developers work on a large redesign of the entire site, which is planned to launch next year.

Laura Kurzu, vice president of marketing and communications, explained the importance of the new website, saying it is the first introduction to prospective students and parents.

Kurzu said the old website had around 140,000 total pages, 30 percent of which hadn’t been visited in the last three years.

“We want to be relevant and meaningful and memorable to prospective students. We try to reflect what’s new and exciting,” Kurzu said.

Marissa Noell Dougherty, Loyola web developer, said the previous home page had a hard news focus.

“We wanted to make sure [the new website] was a jumping-off point for so many more aspects of the university,” Dougherty said.

The old website was not built with a responsive design, which resulted in slow and difficult mobile navigation.

“People weren’t getting the full experience on mobile,” Dougherty said.

While the goal was to modernize the website, some students initially found the new website difficult to navigate.

Greg Fortier, music industry sophomore, was unable to find the familiar links he often used, such as Blackboard and LORA.

“I believe that this new website was a confusing shift at first, but within a matter of seconds, I already found where everything is located,” Fortier said.

He wasn’t the only one that saw an issue with the new design.

“It took me a while to get used to it, but as I continued to go on it, it got easier to use,” Dane Castillo, music composition sophomore, said.

Kurzu said she understands the issues and is always open for constructive feedback.

“What we want to know is if there’s an opportunity to improve,” Kurzu said.