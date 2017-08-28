Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

Photo+credit%3A+National+Weather+Service
Photo credit: National Weather Service

Photo credit: National Weather Service

Photo credit: National Weather Service

Nick Reimann
August 28, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Classes for Tuesday have been canceled as rains from Tropical Storm Harvey have moved into New Orleans.

In an email sent out by Loyola Emergency Manager Stephen Murphy, he said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” and states that dining services will continue to be available on campus Tuesday.

This decision comes after New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu called on residents to not leave their homes on Tuesday.

After remaining stationary over southeast Texas for the past several days, Harvey has backtracked over the Gulf of Mexico and has begun to re-strengthen.

211730_5day_cone_with_line.png

The latest forecast track for Harvey. Photo credit: National Hurricane Center

The tropical storm is forecasted to make landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border some time on Wednesday and is expected to drop five to 10 inches of rainfall over New Orleans, though numbers could be higher if the city finds itself stuck under a rain band.

The city is not expected to see the catastrophic impacts that have unfolded in Houston, though, where rainfall totals may end up topping 50 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

All of southeast Louisiana remains under a flash flood watch until due to the threat until Thursday, when the system is finally expected to leave the region.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

    News

    New Starbucks on the Go opens in the Danna Center

  • Administration

    Updated purchasing rules create savings, questions

  • News

    Weil, Mader give their plans to SGA senate

  • Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

    News

    Dear World shares Loyola’s story

  • News

    Loyola re-states weapons policy

  • Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

    News

    Loyola welcomes class of 2021

  • Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

    Administration

    Names of faculty buyouts released; Provost: “There are no more planned employee cuts”

  • Academic

    Princeton Review ranks Loyola as a top university in the nation

  • Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

    Academic

    Loyola sees fourth round of faculty buyouts

  • Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

    Academic

    University convocation focuses on Project Magis

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday