Loyola cancels classes on Tuesday

Classes for Tuesday have been canceled as rains from Tropical Storm Harvey have moved into New Orleans.

In an email sent out by Loyola Emergency Manager Stephen Murphy, he said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” and states that dining services will continue to be available on campus Tuesday.

This decision comes after New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu called on residents to not leave their homes on Tuesday.

After remaining stationary over southeast Texas for the past several days, Harvey has backtracked over the Gulf of Mexico and has begun to re-strengthen.

The tropical storm is forecasted to make landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border some time on Wednesday and is expected to drop five to 10 inches of rainfall over New Orleans, though numbers could be higher if the city finds itself stuck under a rain band.

The city is not expected to see the catastrophic impacts that have unfolded in Houston, though, where rainfall totals may end up topping 50 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

All of southeast Louisiana remains under a flash flood watch until due to the threat until Thursday, when the system is finally expected to leave the region.