Editorial:

With Interim Provost David Borofsky announcing new purchasing policies as part of Project Magis, the question many are now asking is not what the long-term impact on the university will be but rather: “Will there still be pizza? And if so, who’s going to pay for it?”

On July 27, Borofsky released an email to faculty announcing the new policies. Initially, these programs were received with confusion as they were not accompanied with much clarification.

The new policies put new restrictions on bid thresholds, meals, travel, university credit cards, parties, catering, gifts, office supplies, honoraria and university cell phones.

Obviously, catering is a big concern amongst faculty and students who are used to all events coming with food, complimentary. This bread breaking is a part of the culture of New Orleans and our school and this change will be felt all around.

The interim provost’s reason for these new restrictions is that there are about 40 departments, each having events or meetings almost weekly, which begin to add up, and that doesn’t even take into account the numerous events for student organizations.

For most, these changes came as a shock, especially because such policies, especially not to this degree, have been implemented at Loyola in recent memory. But that could be part of our problem. Loyola has a deficit that needs to be dealt with, so there must be some cuts — but a clear line must be drawn.

This brings up the question: How much can we cut before we are cutting from the students’ experience?

None of these new purchasing rules seem absurd when looked at separately, but when implemented together, they are bound to affect students and staff.

Understandably, the new purchasing policies have not been without push-back.

There’s no doubt these new policies will change the landscape of our campus, but we might not be able to tell how it’s changed until it’s too late.