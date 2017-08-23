Sports briefs 8/25





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

UPDATE: sports complex renovations

The University Sports Complex may push back their reopening date this this fall. According to Assistant Athletic Director Courtnie Prather, while the athletics program does not yet have an official reopening date for the sports complex, First NBC Court will receive a name change in the future. The sports complex was originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 28, students might have to wait a little longer to enjoy all the new renovations and upgrades to the University Sports Complex.

Preseason polls are in for the men’s and women’s golf team

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams have moved up in ranking after one of the best all-around years in the program’s history. In last week’s Southern States Athletics Conference women’s golf coaches’ preseason poll, Loyola was ranked fourth overall while the men’s golf coaches’ preseason poll ranked the men’s golf team fifth overall. Eight golf teams compete in the Southern States Athletics Conference. The golf team will start their season on Sept. 10 at the Coastal Georgia Invitational on the Pines Lakes Course in Georgia.

The quidditch team will begin holding open practices Monday

One of Loyola’s most popular club sports will start holding open practices on Monday, Aug. 28 in the Residential Quad. The quidditch team practices every Monday and Wednesday on the Residential Quad from 4-6 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. in Audubon Park. Quidditch practices are open to all students looking to try out the fantasy-inspired sport.

