Event calendar 8/25-8/31
August 23, 2017
Filed under Life & Times
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
8/25 Fraternity and sorority welcome back cookout
Description: Join Loyola’s 13 fraternities and sororities for free food and to learn about becoming a member of Greek Life. Food will be provided by Lucky Dog and Plum Street Snoballs. Every attendee has the chance of entering a raffle to win an Apple Watch
Price: Free
Location: Peace Quad
8/26 New pride pageant 2018
Description: See Sister Glory Bea and Sister Eileen Eulick host this Once Upon a Time themed pageant
Price: Free
Location: Cafe Istanbul at 6 p.m.
8/29 Student involvement fair
Description: Learn how to get involved in Loyola’s communities at this fair
Price: free
Location: Peace Quad from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
8/31 James Quick (Full Band) with Tristin Sanders Concert
Description: James Quick and his band perform with Tristin Sanders at Gasa Gasa
Price: $5
Location: Gasa Gasa from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.