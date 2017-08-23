Event calendar 8/25-8/31





8/25 Fraternity and sorority welcome back cookout

Description: Join Loyola’s 13 fraternities and sororities for free food and to learn about becoming a member of Greek Life. Food will be provided by Lucky Dog and Plum Street Snoballs. Every attendee has the chance of entering a raffle to win an Apple Watch

Price: Free

Location: Peace Quad

8/26 New pride pageant 2018

Description: See Sister Glory Bea and Sister Eileen Eulick host this Once Upon a Time themed pageant



Price: Free

Location: Cafe Istanbul at 6 p.m.

8/29 Student involvement fair

Description: Learn how to get involved in Loyola’s communities at this fair



Price: free

Location: Peace Quad from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

8/31 James Quick (Full Band) with Tristin Sanders Concert

Description: James Quick and his band perform with Tristin Sanders at Gasa Gasa

Price: $5

Location: Gasa Gasa from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.