Loyola welcomes class of 2021

Photo credit: The Maroon





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Two new faces at Loyola — Interim Provost David Borofsky and incoming Student Government President Ben Weil — both had a chance to introduce themselves to Loyola’s largest freshmen class in four years as the class of 2021 met for New Student Convocation at Holy Name of Jesus Church on Friday, Aug. 18.

Weil gave his advice for freshman and keys to success for life at Loyola, encouraging them to be selfish when thinking about their future, and selfless when interacting with others in the community.

“The Loyola wolf den is an example of what the world should be. I challenge you during your time here to bring the love found in the wolf den into the real world,” Weil said.

Interim Provost David Borofsky followed with emphasizing the diversity of the freshmen class.

The class of 2021 comes from 47 states and 38 countries, with 30 percent from the greater New Orleans area, and 30 percent also part of the First in the Pack program, a mentoring program which supports first generation college students.

Borofsky encouraged students to get involved on campus and off, and assured students failure was necessary for growth.

“The best learning comes from failing. It’s okay to fail,” Borofsky said.

The Rev. Kevin Wildes, S.J., then led the convocation remarks. He congratulated the class on their academic successes already. The average grade point average for the class of 2021 is 3.6. This incoming class has over 100 honors students, making them the largest honors class ever. There are also 18 Ignatian Scholars and 83 student athletes.

Vice president of enrollment management John Head spoke to the class about university traditions, such as third Fridays, Sneaux, senior crawfish boil and Maroon and Gold. Following Head, Ted Dziak, S.J,, interim vice president for mission and ministry, closed the convocation with a benediction.

After the ceremony, the class of 2021 took their class photo and then proceeded to the Peace Quad in their very own second line.