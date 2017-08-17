Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Names of faculty buyouts released; Provost: “There are no more planned employee cuts”

Interim+Provost+David+Borofsky+addresses+the+President%27s+Convocation+on+Aug.+14%2C+2017.+Photo+credit%3A+Paulina+Picciano
Interim Provost David Borofsky addresses the President's Convocation on Aug. 14, 2017. Photo credit: Paulina Picciano

Grant Dufrene
August 17, 2017
Filed under Administration, Finance, News, Showcase

Changes to Loyola, including recent buyouts, the search for a new university president and the newly instated purchasing policy were among the topics of discussion as Interim Provost David Borofsky spoke at a faculty senate meeting on Thursday.

The meeting began with the release of the names of faculty members involved in the most recent round of buyouts that took place in July.

Those faculty were: Luis Miron, Anthony Ladd, Georgia Gresham, Lydia Voigt, Lawrence Lewis, Lunn Koplitz, Elizabeth Beard, William Grote, Connie Rodriguez and William Thornton.

Later, Borofsky assured the group that “there are no more planned employee cuts.”

Borofsky also said that no decisions have yet been made regarding President Kevin Wildes’ successor, saying: “The board is putting together their search process.”

Borofsky also used the opportunity to defend the university’s updated purchasing policy, which places new spending guidelines on everything from plane tickets to birthday cards.

“The truth is that we have spent money at this university in ways we probably shouldn’t,” Borofsky said.

Borofsky citied the new purchasing policies as a way to “get people to think about what they really need to do their jobs.”

But he also assured the group that departments could still, for example, purchase pizza for events as long as it was contributing to retention.

On Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. there will be another discussion of the purchasing policies, Borofsky said.

He also announced two upcoming chances for in-depth discussions of Project Magis, the university’s plan to eliminate the deficit and put money back into the endowment in the next couple of years.

The first town hall will be held on Aug. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Nunemaker Hall and the second is scheduled for Roussel Hall on Aug. 28, also from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

