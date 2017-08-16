Events 8/19-8/24
August 16, 2017
Filed under Life & Times
8/19 Moving Through
Price: General admission $20 advance/$25 day of show. $15 students/seniors/Contemporary Arts Center members
Location: CAC Freeport McMoran Theatre at 8 p.m.
Description: KM Dance Project presents Moving Through. Featuring choreography by Catherine Caldwell, Jeremy Guyton, Kehinde Ishangi and Kesha McKey
8/19 Brewsiana: Craft Beer & Music Festival (21+)
Price: $12
Location: House of Blues
Description: Try Louisiana-native beers, bands and bites at House of Blues
8/19 Modern Vaudeville (21+)
Price: Free admission
Location: Hi-Ho Lounge
Description: Open talent show call. Imagine The Gong Show, American Idol and Let’s Make a Deal rolled into one. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., showtime 8 p.m.
8/19 Youth Voices Presents: A Youth-Led Mayoral Forum
Price: Free admission
Location: First Presbyterian Church of New Orleans
Description: Come out to hear mayoral candidates share their vision for the future of New Orleans. Register to vote and play games like Mayor for a Day.
8/23-26 NOLA Downtown Music and Arts Festival
Price: Free
Location: Various sites downtown
Description: See live music, food trucks, art, bowling, films, shopping and more. Emerging artists present their works and talents. From Andrew Higgins Drive to Fulton Street. Shows will take place at various places, including Little Gem Saloon, Sweet Loraine’s, the Ace Hotel, House of Blues, Sidney’s Saloon, Prime Example Jazz Club, and Central City BBQ
8/24-26 Trash to Treasure Sale
Price: Free
Location: Tulane University Dixon Room 118.
Description: Buy all of your dorm supplies and needs at this for charity sale. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day
