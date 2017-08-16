Events 8/19-8/24





Filed under Life & Times

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

8/19 Moving Through

Price: General admission $20 advance/$25 day of show. $15 students/seniors/Contemporary Arts Center members

Location: CAC Freeport McMoran Theatre at 8 p.m.

Description: KM Dance Project presents Moving Through. Featuring choreography by Catherine Caldwell, Jeremy Guyton, Kehinde Ishangi and Kesha McKey

8/19 Brewsiana: Craft Beer & Music Festival (21+)

Price: $12

Location: House of Blues

Description: Try Louisiana-native beers, bands and bites at House of Blues

8/19 Modern Vaudeville (21+)

Price: Free admission

Location: Hi-Ho Lounge

Description: Open talent show call. Imagine The Gong Show, American Idol and Let’s Make a Deal rolled into one. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., showtime 8 p.m.

8/19 Youth Voices Presents: A Youth-Led Mayoral Forum

Price: Free admission

Location: First Presbyterian Church of New Orleans

Description: Come out to hear mayoral candidates share their vision for the future of New Orleans. Register to vote and play games like Mayor for a Day.

8/23-26 NOLA Downtown Music and Arts Festival

Price: Free

Location: Various sites downtown

Description: See live music, food trucks, art, bowling, films, shopping and more. Emerging artists present their works and talents. From Andrew Higgins Drive to Fulton Street. Shows will take place at various places, including Little Gem Saloon, Sweet Loraine’s, the Ace Hotel, House of Blues, Sidney’s Saloon, Prime Example Jazz Club, and Central City BBQ

8/24-26 Trash to Treasure Sale

Price: Free

Location: Tulane University Dixon Room 118.

Description: Buy all of your dorm supplies and needs at this for charity sale. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day