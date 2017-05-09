Final Wolf of Loyno for the Year!

Filed under Audio, Multimedia, Showcase

For our FINAL episode (with our current hosts: Dannielle Garcia & Cristina de Arcos), we brought on our BIGGEST fan, Papa Carl, to quiz him on his pop culture knowledge. We alsooo switched things around a bit and had our new hosts on the show, Jenna Mourad & Sophie Henry, to SCHOOL us on some new millennial ‘trivia’! Listen up!