Maroon Minute for April 24, 2017





Filed under Maroon Minute, Multimedia

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

ANCHOR INTRO

HELLO I’M KELLIE SANCHEZ AND THIS IS THE MAROON MINUTE FOR MONDAY, APRIL 24.

MONUMENTS COME DOWN

OVERNIGHT CREWS REMOVED THE FIRST OF FOUR CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS IN NEW ORLEANS.

SECURITY WAS TIGHT AND CREW MEMBERS COVERED THEIR FACES DURING THE REMOVAL OF THE LIBERTY PLACE MONUMENT… AT THE FOOT OF CANAL STREET.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO REMOVE THE MONUMENTS, BUT THE DECISION IS CONTROVERSIAL BECAUSE SOME PEOPLE VALUE THE HISTORY WHILE OTHERS SAY THEY REPRESENT WHITE SUPREMACY.

THE CITY SAID THE STATUE WILL BE PUT IN A WAREHOUSE AND POSSIBLY BE DISPLAYED IN A MUSEUM AT A LATER DATE.

UP NEXT TO COME DOWN… STATUES OF ROBERT E. LEE, P.G.T BOWREGARD AND JEFFERSON DAVIS.

THE CITY DID NOT GIVE A TIMELINE FOR THAT WORK… TO AVOID BACKLASH.

BASEBALL SENIOR NIGHT

THE WOLFPACK BASEBALL TEAM PLAYED AGAINST BETHEL OVER THE WEEKEND. REPORTER RYAN MICKLIN TAKES US TOO THE GAME…

PI KAPPA PHI CONCERT

TONIGHT PI KAPPA PHI WILL PUT ON A CONCERT BENEFITING THEIR PHILANTHROPY THE ABILITY EXPERIENCE WHICH AIMS TO HELP PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. THE EVENT BEGINS AT 8:30 PM AT GASA GASA. TICKETS ARE 5 DOLLARS.

“LOVE YOUR FLAWS”

ON WEDNESDAY THE PANHELLENIC ASSOCIATION WILL HOST A PROGRAM CALLED IMPERFECTION IS PERFECTION: LEARNING TO LOVE YOUR FLAWS WITH ANNALISE SINCLAIR. THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. IT BEGINS AT 6:30 IN THE AUDUBON ROOM

ANCHOR OUTRO

THAT’S OUR NEWS FOR NOW. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM FOR MORE NEWS.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!