Wolf of Loyno, Season 2 Ep. 10

April 22, 2017
Filed under Audio, Multimedia, Showcase

This weekkk on the wolf of loynooo… we give you all the fun, funky n boozy happenings going around town. We also talk about J Biebs, the scary Artificial Intelligence and a company’s e-mail mishap. Cristy also sat down with Loyno musician  Richard Rourke to talk about his upcoming show and all that jazzzz

 

