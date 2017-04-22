Wolf of Loyno, Season 2 Ep. 10

Filed under Audio, Multimedia, Showcase

This weekkk on the wolf of loynooo… we give you all the fun, funky n boozy happenings going around town. We also talk about J Biebs, the scary Artificial Intelligence and a company’s e-mail mishap. Cristy also sat down with Loyno musician Richard Rourke to talk about his upcoming show and all that jazzzz