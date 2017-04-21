Free books offered future freshmen





Next fall, incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to receive free textbooks.

The first 400 students who sign up for a “college readiness conversation” with a member of Loyola’s student success department and submit their deposit will be enrolled in the First-Year Ignition Program and be eligible for free textbooks.

The Loyola First-Year Ignition Program is not tied to financial aid but is intended to help first-year students be prepared to succeed as soon as they start school in the fall.

The program was announced at the university’s annual President’s Open House, held on Saturday, March 18 at Loyola University New Orleans.

“When we say at Loyola University New Orleans that you’re part of our family, we mean it. We’re invested in you. In your success,” said university president, Rev. Kevin Wildes, S.J., Ph.D. in a press release on March 29. “As we say at Loyola, ‘the Pack has your back,’ and it starts here.”

The program is a partnership with Loyola and Follett Educational Services. If the program does

expand, then all students who register will remain on a standby list once they register, according to the university’s press release.

Once students complete the necessary steps, they will be eligible for free textbooks for both the fall and spring semesters of their freshman year. The program is also available to first-year transfer students.

Laura Kurzu, vice president of marketing and communications, announced in a press release the mission behind The First-Year Ignition Program.

“At Loyola University New Orleans, we believe that a prepared student is a successful student, and with the right tools, they can accomplish anything,” Kurzu said.

Each of the 400 students’ books will be ordered and ready for the students to pick up on First-Year Ignition Day during Wolf Pack Welcome. Similar to normal rented books, students will be required to return their books at the end of the semester. This will allow the offer to be extended to students in the following class. If the books are not returned, the students will have to pay for them.

The First-Year Ignition Program hopes to accomplish three main goals: increase student preparedness, promote student success and pay it forward.

“We are making this investment in freshman students so that they can have a good start to their college experience and not have to worry about the added costs of necessary items like textbooks, which oftentimes come out of the family

pocketbook,” Kurzu said in the press release.