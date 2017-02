Maroon Minute for February 16, 2017





ANCHOR INTRO

HELLO…

I’M LILY CUMMINGS AND THIS IS THE MAROON MINUTE FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16.

SPORTS COMPLEX

YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED THE SPORTS COMPLEX UNDER RENOVATION SINCE THE BREAK… WE NOW GO TO EDWIN UNZALU WHO GIVES US A LOOK AT THE NEW FACILITIES….

BASEBALL

LOYOLA’S BASEBALL TEAM FELL 5 TO 4 IN TWO GAMES YESTERDAY AT SPRING HILL COLLEGE…. THIS DROPS THE PACK TO 6 AND 4 AS THEY GO INTO A DOUBLE-HEADER TOMORROW AGAINST LOUISIANA COLLEGE.

SGA THIRD FRIDAY

SGA WILL HOST THIRD FRIDAY TOMORROW AND THE THEME IS LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD… STUDENTS CAN ENJOY TREATS AND CELEBRATIONS OF VALENTINE’S DAY FROM 3:30 TO 5 PM IN THE RES QUAD.

DANCE MARATHON

LOYOLA’S SGA HAS BEEN FUNDRAISING FOR THEIR DANCE MARARTHON EVENT BENEFITTING CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL OF NEW ORLEANS…

ALTHOUGH THE EVENT IS NOT UNTIL APRIL 1ST… SO FAR THEY HAVE SURPASSED THEIR ORIGINAL GOAL OF $10,000 AND HAVE SET A NEW ONE AT $20,000…

TODAY DURING THE WINDOW SGA PROMOTED DANCE MARATHON IN THE ONE LOYOLA ROOM BY TAKING PICTURES AND VIDEOS OF STUDENTS WHO ARE PARTICIPATING TO SHOW THE CHILDREN AT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK THEIR SUPPORT…

YOU CAN STILL SHOW YOUR SUPPORT BY JOINING A TEAM OR DONATING TO A TEAM OR INDIVIDUAL OF YOU CHOICE…

ANCHOR TAG

AND THAT’S OUR NEWS FOR NOW… THANKS FOR WATCHING…

HAVE A GREAT DAY!