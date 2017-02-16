Ladies Arm Wrestling group raises funds for Office on Violence Against Women

Close Yuni Borja A' 2016 signs up for phone bank to call her elected officials. New Orleans Ladies Arm Wrestling held an action night to urge Louisiana congressmembers to keep the Office on Violence Against Women funded on Feb. 7, 2016. Photo credit: Alliciyia George Yuni Borja A' 2016 signs up for phone bank to call her elected officials. New Orleans Ladies Arm Wrestling held an action night to urge Louisiana congressmembers to keep the Office on Violence Against Women funded on Feb. 7, 2016. Photo credit: Alliciyia George





Filed under City, Politics, Showcase, Worldview

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The New Orleans Ladies Arm Wrestling group held an action night at Twelve Mile Limit Bar to stop cuts to the Office on Violence Against Women.

The local Ladies Arm Wrestling group hosts performance-based competitions aimed at empowering women and providing monetary support for women-focused projects. The office provides funding for our nation’s domestic violence and crisis centers, sexual assault services, transitional housing programs for survivors of abuse and more.

The event held on on Feb. 7 featured speakers, writing over 100 letters to Louisiana, gathering supplies for New Orleans Family Justice Center Care Kits for sexual assault survivors and organizing a phone call bank to call congress members. The program raised over $600 for the New Orleans branch of the Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response Center through the sales of Twelve Mile Limit drink specials.