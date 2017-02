Maroon Minute for February 15, 2017





Filed under Maroon Minute, Multimedia

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

ANCHOR INTRO

HELLO…

I’M ALEA WILLIAMS AND THIS IS THE MAROON MINUTE FOR WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 15TH.

MARDI GRAS SAFETY

FRIDAY THE FIRST PARADES WILL ROLL ON THE UPTOWN ROUTE.

IF YOU’RE NEW TO NEW ORLEANS… THERE ARE SOME THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE.

TOMORROW YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT MARDI GRAS DO’S AND DON’TS DURING THE WINDOW IN THE AUDUBON ROOM…. FROM LOYOLA’S I-F-C.

BASEBALL GAMES

TODAY LOYOLA’S BASEBALL TEAM IS ON THE ROAD TO PLAY A DOUBLE HEADER AT SPRING HILL COLLEGE IN MOBILE, ALABAMA.

THE WOLF PACK GOES INTO THE SERIES WITH A THREE-GAME WINNING STREAK. THE TEAM IS O-2 ON THE ROAD SO FAR THIS SEASON.

WHITE HOUSE CONTROVERSY

TURNING NOW TO THE WHITE HOUSE… THE NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS THAT MEMBERS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN TEAM WERE IN CONTACT WITH RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS THROUGHOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

THE TIMES REPORTS THAT THE RUSSIANS MADE CONTACT WITH PAUL MANAFORT, WHO BRIEFLY SERVED AS TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN.

YESTERDAY MANAFORT DENIED THAT HE KNOWINGLY SPOKE TO RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE OFFICERS.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLED THE NEW REPORTS “CONSPIRACY THEORIES.”

HIDDEN FIGURES

AND ON SATURDAY YOU CAN SEE THE OSCAR-NOMINATED MOVIE “HIDDEN FIGURES”… FOR FREE!

THE MOVIE WILL BE SHOWN IN 14 CITIES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS THE COUNTRY… TO HONOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH.

ONE OF THE SITES IS THE A-M-C THEATER ON THE WESTBANK.

THE MOVIE STARTS AT 10 A-M AND YOU CAN FIND FREE TICKETS ONLINE.

IT’S FIRST COME…. FIRST SERVE.

ANCHOR TAG

AND THAT’S OUR NEWS FOR NOW… THANKS FOR WATCHING…

BE SURE TO LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM FORMORE NEWS.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!