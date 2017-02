Maroon Minute for February 13, 2017





LOYOLA SIGN

WORKERS SPENT THE WEEKEND REPAIRING LOYOLA’S SIGN IN FRONT OF MARQUETTE HALL. MAROON MINUTE REPORTER KATELYN FECTEAU SHOWS US HOW IT LOOKS TODAY. (PAUSE)

TORNADO CLEANUP

THIS WEEKEND LOYOLA STUDENTS HELPED CLEAN UP AFTER LAST TUESDAY’S E-F 3 TORNADO. MAROON MINUTE REPORTER LILY CUMMINGS TAKES US TO NEW ORLEANS EAST. (PAUSE)

GRAD FAIR

THE 2017 GRAD FAIR IS TAKING PLACE TODAY AND TOMORROW FROM 10AM TO 6PM IN THE ST. CHARLES ROOM. NOW’S THE TIME TO ORDER YOUR CAP, GOWN, CLASS RING, AND MUCH MORE.

BASKETBALL TEAMS WIN

OVER THE WEEKEND BOTH OF LOYOLA’S BASKETBALL TEAMS DEFENDED THE DEN AGAINST FAULKNER UNIVERSITY. THE WOMEN’S TEAM WON 79-54. FRESHMAN PAIGE FRANCKIEWICZ WAS THE LEADING SCORER WITH 20 POINTS AND 6 THREE-POINTERS. THE MEN’S TEAM WON 81-77. JUNIOR, NICK PARKER LED THE TEAM WITH 25 POINTS, FOUR ASSISTS, SIX REBOUNDS, AND FIVE STEALS. BOTH TEAMS PLAY AT HOME THIS THURSDAY AGAINST THE UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE.

GRAMMYS

AND LAST NIGHT WAS THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS…

ADELE STOLE THE SHOW BY NOT ONLY OPENING WITH A PERFORMANCE OF HELLO BUT SHE ALSO WON A TOTAL OF FIVE AWARDS… INCLUDING THE PRESTIGIOUS AWARD FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR. BEYONCÉ PAID HOMAGE TO MOTHERHOOD AND INDEPENDENT ARTIST CHANCE THE RAPPER TOOK HOME BEST NEW ARTIST AND RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR.