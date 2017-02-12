Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

Jalen Gray, senior guard, moves up court in their game on Jan. 26. The Wolf Pack defeated Faulkner University on Saturday. Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez Jalen Gray, senior guard, moves up court in their game on Jan. 26. The Wolf Pack defeated Faulkner University on Saturday. Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez





Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Loyola men’s basketball team had a close home victory over (RV) Faulkner University 77-81.

The Wolf Pack shot well going 47% in field goals and 45% beyond the arc.

Nick Parker, junior guard, lead his team to victory, producing in every way possible. Parker finished with 25 points, four assists, six rebounds, and five steals in 25 minutes of play.

Jalen Gray, senior guard, also came up big with 19 points of his own, along with five assists and three steals.

Johnny Griffin Jr., senior guard and forward, posted 13 points and a team high 11 rebounds.

With the season extending past the halfway point, the men’s squad is looking to improve their ranking in both Southern States Athletic Conference standings and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rankings.

With a big win over Faulkner, the Wolf Pack sit in fourth place in the SSAC and look to have an improved rating in NAIA ranking.

Loyola will play again on Feb. 16 at home against the University of Mobile.