Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

Jalen Gray, senior guard, moves up court in their game on Jan. 26. The Wolf Pack defeated Faulkner University on Saturday. Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez

Jalen Gray, senior guard, moves up court in their game on Jan. 26. The Wolf Pack defeated Faulkner University on Saturday. Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez

Andres Fuentes
February 12, 2017
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Loyola men’s basketball team had a close home victory over (RV) Faulkner University 77-81.

The Wolf Pack shot well going 47% in field goals and 45% beyond the arc.

Nick Parker, junior guard, lead his team to victory, producing in every way possible. Parker finished with 25 points, four assists, six rebounds, and five steals in 25 minutes of play.

Jalen Gray, senior guard, also came up big with 19 points of his own, along with five assists and three steals.

Johnny Griffin Jr., senior guard and forward, posted 13 points and a team high 11 rebounds.

With the season extending past the halfway point, the men’s squad is looking to improve their ranking in both Southern States Athletic Conference standings and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rankings.

With a big win over Faulkner, the Wolf Pack sit in fourth place in the SSAC and look to have an improved rating in NAIA ranking.

Loyola will play again on Feb. 16 at home against the University of Mobile.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball defeats Faulkner University 79-54

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball stays strong at mid-season

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Men and women’s basketball teams win big over Middle Georgia University

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack basketball starts out strong, looks to improve at mid-season

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Loyola falls to conference leader Dalton State

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Brenau University defeats Loyola 85-78 in come from behind thriller

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Jackson and Griffin Jr. receive second SSAC player of the week awards

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    The women’s team finishes strong against Coastal Georgia

  • Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner

    Basketball

    Loyola grabs their third straight win

  • Basketball

    Loyola Men’s Basketball Has Best Start Since 1966

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner