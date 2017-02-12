Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Women’s basketball defeats Faulkner University 79-54

Senior guard, Kylah Jones calls a play during their game on Jan. 26. The Wolf Pack defeated Faulkner University 79-54 on Saturday. Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez

Jc Canicosa
February 12, 2017
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

The Wolf Pack stormed out of the gates early and never looked back in their victory over the Faulkner University Eagles 79-54.

“We just clicked well offensively from the very beginning,” said head coach Kellie Kennedy.

“We moved the ball well and shot the ball well, and when you do that, you get good results,” Kennedy said.

Paige Franckiewicz, freshman, was the leading scorer for the Wolfpack, scoring 20 points on top of 6 three-pointers.

“I thought Paige [Franckiewicz] was unbelievable, but everybody scored well tonight. It was a complete team effort,” Kennedy said.

Di’Mond Jackson, junior, also had a solid all-around game, snagging seven rebounds, eight assists, and eight points.

The Wolf Pack next face off against the University of Mobile on Thursday, Feb. 16 at First NBC Court.

