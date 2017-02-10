Wolf of Loyno Season 2 Ep. 3



WE’RE BACK!! This week we talked about Mardi Pardiiiiii, why paid family leave is so important & who we think should win a Grammy this weekend! We also sat down with Tiffany Harrison, music industry sophomore, to talk about her budding performance career! It’s a funny episode you def don’t want to miss!!