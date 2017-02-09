Activists to host ‘Black liberation in the Time of Trump’ panel

Members of the European Dissent gather and discuss social issues February 1, 2017, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church Of New Orleans, Louisiana, to network and collaborate in the pursuit of racial justice. Photo credit: Osama Ayyad





European Dissent, people of European ancestry organizing to end racism, will gather for discussion of movements like Black Lives Matter.

European Dissent is part of a multi-racial movement, and they meet once a month and hold regular public events on social equality.

The event’s Facebook page, also hosted by European Dissent, currently declares a necessity to be aware of movements like Black Lives Matter, as a part of a commitment to ending anti-Black racism.

Speakers from Stand with Dignity, a social justice group, BreakOUT, a LGBT youth advocacy group, and Junebug Productions, a racial justice art creator and proliferator, are scheduled to appear during the Black Liberation in the Time of Trump: Panel Discussion.

Hannah Pepper-Cunningham, a member of the political education working group at European Dissent, said events have taken place at a greater rate since the election.

“The event is intended to both educate and help attendees to get involved and make long-term commitments to racial justice work,” Pepper-Cunningham said.

Lydia Pelot-Hobbs, a group leader in the coalition, said European Dissent meeting attendees have doubled over the last year. European Dissent meets every month’s first Wednesday at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans at 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday pushes back the March gathering to March 8, according to Pelot-Hobbs.

Crystal Gross, Loyola alumnus, said she found the meeting in search of ways to do her part to end racism.

“Here, I learned whiteness isn’t real,” Gross said.

The local chapter of European Dissent is hosting the event at the Rogers Memorial Chapel on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.