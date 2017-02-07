Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola men’s tennis wins, women’s team falls to Southeastern University

Anthony Zaleski, biology junior practices his serve in City Park. The spring season starts on Jan. 27 against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at City Park Tennis Center. Photo credit: Alliciyia George

Andres Fuentes
February 7, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Tennis

The Loyola tennis team headed to Mobile, Alabama to face off against Southeastern University. The men’s team received a close win but the women’s team took a harsh loss.

The men’s team took the 5-4 win, while the women’s team took an 1-8 loss.

For the men’s team, the duo of senior Steven Le and junior Ernesto de DIego take the doubles win 9-8. Sophomores Sean Presti and Maxime Rumeau follow the duo with an 8-2 doubles win of their own.

In singles, freshman Galileo Cabrales and sophomore Alexander DePascual took home wins and de Diego also grabbed a singles win.

For the women’s team, sophomore Koral Martinez records the only win. Martinez took down No. 1 ranked Kelsi Black in singles play.

The Wolf Pack will face off across town at the University of New Orleans for their next match on Feb. 10.

