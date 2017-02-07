Loyola men’s tennis wins, women’s team falls to Southeastern University
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Loyola tennis team headed to Mobile, Alabama to face off against Southeastern University. The men’s team received a close win but the women’s team took a harsh loss.
The men’s team took the 5-4 win, while the women’s team took an 1-8 loss.
For the men’s team, the duo of senior Steven Le and junior Ernesto de DIego take the doubles win 9-8. Sophomores Sean Presti and Maxime Rumeau follow the duo with an 8-2 doubles win of their own.
In singles, freshman Galileo Cabrales and sophomore Alexander DePascual took home wins and de Diego also grabbed a singles win.
For the women’s team, sophomore Koral Martinez records the only win. Martinez took down No. 1 ranked Kelsi Black in singles play.
The Wolf Pack will face off across town at the University of New Orleans for their next match on Feb. 10.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.