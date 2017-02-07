Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

A Loyola swimmer gets out of the water after her practice. The Wolf Pack head to the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 1. Photo credit: Tristan Emmons

A Loyola swimmer gets out of the water after her practice. The Wolf Pack head to the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 1. Photo credit: Tristan Emmons

Andres Fuentes
February 7, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Loyola swim teams won top five finishes at the Mid-South Conference Championship at the University of Cumberlands.

The men’s team finished in fourth place with a score of 258 and the women’s team finished with 153 points to claim the fifth place spot.

The best time on the men’s team was by junior Timothy Buisson with his fourth place finish in the 200 breaststroke recording 2:10:17.

Freshman Jon Tarpey came in fifth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:57:39 and freshman Nicholas Milosch finished right behind Tarpey for sixth place with 2:13:04.

Freshman Mallory Adair claimed a third place finish for the women’s squad in the 200 butterfly. Her time was 2:14:38. Freshman Nina Mantich also claimed third in her event. She recorded 2:10:81 in the 200 backstroke.

Freshman Paige Carter finished sixth and freshman Cameryn Simon came in eigth in the 100 freestyle.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Baseball

    Loyola Baseball team brings out the brooms in their series sweep of Rust College

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Religion

    Students clash over ‘Vagina Monologues’ proceeds

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Christianity

    Opinion: Disagreements should be civil but robust – Wildes

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Editorial

    EDITORIAL: Don’t be distracted, Trump’s executive order is a ‘Muslim ban’

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack basketball starts out strong, looks to improve at mid-season

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    City

    Community rallies together in support of those affected by travel ban

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Basketball

    Loyola falls to conference leader Dalton State

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Basketball

    Brenau University defeats Loyola 85-78 in come from behind thriller

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Features

    Maggie McGovern makes it up as she goes

  • Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship

    Worldview

    Loyola’s Institute for Ministry partners with Eden House director to talk human trafficking

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship