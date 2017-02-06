Bobet Hall receives funding for renovations





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Loyola received a $1 million donation from the Pan-American Life Insurance group and an anonymous donor. The gift was announced via email to the Loyola community from Chris Wisemann, the vice president for Institutional Advancement. The money will be used to renovate Bobet Hall into the Pan-American Life Student Success Center. Construction is set to begin in Fall 2017. This donation is in addition to funds still being raised by the Faith in the Future campaign.