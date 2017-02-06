Special Archives creates a collection to remember the Women’s March





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Monroe Library is collecting items from the Women’s March that took place on Jan 21. The archive project will recognize the importance of the march and the historical and social context of the activism-led movement. They are requesting donations of digital images, signs, recordings and other march related materials to their Special Collections and Archives. The donations will be included in a larger national project with an end goal of creating a digital aggregate.