Manganaro announces resignation

After his fifth year as provost, Marc Manganaro resigned on Jan. 27, but since then has not spoken on why or what is next for him.

Others such as President Kevin Wildes have commented on Manganaro’s resignation.

In an email from Wildes to the Loyola community, he accepted Manganaro’s resignation and thanked him for his work. He highlighted Manganaro’s achievements in his position as provost, including the Transforming Loyola 2020 plan, work on The Financial Equilibrium process, restructuring of colleges and the Student Success Summit in 2013.

“He has dedicated his time and efforts to help make Loyola a better place by championing the Office of Academic Affairs, chairing important committees, and leading the work of significant task force initiatives that made a lasting impact on our university,” Wildes said.

Faculty member Alice Clark, professor for the College of Music and Fine Arts and former Senate chair, also responded to Manganaro’s resignation. Clark said that faculty recognizes the courage Manganaro had in engaging and communicating difficult news surpassing his job description.

“He will be missed,” Clark said.

Prior to coming to Loyola in 2012, he served as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Gonzaga University from 2007 to 2012.

Born and raised in Omaha, Neb., Manganaro earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1977, his master’s from San Francisco State University in 1979, and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1985.

He has published several books, including “Culture, 1922: The Emergence of a Concept,” and the edited collection “Modernist Anthropology: From Field-Work to Text,” both published by Princeton University Press.

He is a past recipient of a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship. From 2004 to 2007 he was dean of Academic Affairs at Douglass College, the women’s college of Rutgers, and from 2002 to 2004 served as associate dean of University College, the college for adult and non-traditional students. He also was chair of the Rutgers-New Brunswick Faculty Council, an elected position, from 1998 to 1999.

Prior to his faculty appointment at Rutgers, from 1985 to 1989 he was assistant professor of English at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. Despite holding a variety of positions, and serving Loyola for five years, his resignation was unprompted.

At this time, there is no indication of who will take his place or when the position will be filled.